What the Tech: Protecting your passwords

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the easiest ways for someone to hack into your computer or steal credit card information is by using bad passwords. Even if you just add a 1 or 2 to the end of the password you’re using, it isn’t enough to protect yourself from hackers.

Here’s how to make sure your passwords haven’t been stolen.

Everyone knows why passwords are the first defense against hackers. Yet, most Americans make the same mistake. Using the same bad password for everything.

A new survey by TechRadar and OnePulse shows that over 60% of Americans admit to using the same password for multiple accounts.

The bottom line is if a hacker manages to get that one password, they can hack into every account that uses it.

Check if your password has been stolen: Go to HaveIBeenPwned.com and enter your email. If it’s been seen through a data breach, your password has been seen as well. Click on passwords to check.

If you use Google Chrome or Firefox browser, you can see the passwords you’ve used to sign in. Go to myaccount.google.com> Security > password manager. Click on any account shown, then the eye icon with a slash through it, which will reveal the password.

If it’s the same password for something else, change it.

In Firefox, go to settings and search passwords which shows all the passwords stored in Firefox. Each entry will show if the account has been breached.

Remembering unique passwords for all our accounts is impossible. Consider using a password manager, or at the very least, use 2-factor authentication for your important accounts.

The FBI suggests setting new passwords for each account with at least 13 characters, a mixture of numbers, letters, and special characters, and without using any common words.

