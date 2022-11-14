Weird Al Yankovic coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre

“Weird Al” Yankovic comes to the Gaillard Center on August 14, 2022.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Grammy Award Winner Weird Al Yankovic is coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Thursday, February 2nd.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage… so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!” said Yankovic, while reflecting on the decision to bring back stripped-down concerts.

Yankovic’s long-time friend (and UHF cast member), comedian Emo Philips. Will be opening the show each night.

Tickets start at $52.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Kalamazoo State Theatre Box Office.

