Village of Elsie under boil water advisory

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Elsie have been placed under a boil water advisory after a drop in water pressure could have resulted in contamination.

According to authorities, residents should not drink water without boiling it for at least one minute first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Officials with Elsie said the drop in pressure was caused by a water tower inspection Monday. They said that pressure has been restored and other actions are being taken by officials, including flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system.

This boil water notice will remain in effect until testing verifies the water is safe to drink.

