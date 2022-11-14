Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show.

Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.

Tim Childs is the president of the Lansing Model Railroad Club and told News 10 that a lot has changed since the first model train show.

“Model railroading started well over 100 years ago, trains originally were pretty crude made of wood, pushed around with a string. Eventually, electric trains appeared. Like with anything else in the last 20 years, technology has really gotten involved,” said Childs.

The annual show was organized by volunteer members of the nonprofit Lansing Model Railroad Club in Delta Township.

