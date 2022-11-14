Studio 10 Tidbit: National STEM/STEAM Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November 8 may be Election Day, but it’s also National STEM/STEAM day.

This day inspires kids to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Did you know that the adult human body is made up of 7 octillion atoms?

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces some schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to close Monday
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
Lansing firefighters respond to a building fire near Larch St. and E. Michigan Ave.
Lansing church wants to stop the violence
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm

Latest News

Studio 10 Presents: Local cornhole business shows how the sport is for the ‘hole’ family
Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
jack-o’-lantern generic
Studio 10 Tidbit: Halloween fun facts
Chocolate Cupcake Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Chocolate Cupcake Day