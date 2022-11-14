Studio 10 Tidbit: National STEM/STEAM Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November 8 may be Election Day, but it’s also National STEM/STEAM day.

This day inspires kids to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Did you know that the adult human body is made up of 7 octillion atoms?

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.