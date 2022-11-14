Sandy Hook Memorial open to public in Connecticut

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
Newtown, Conn. (WILX) - Monday, Nov. 14 marks one month until the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

In Newtown, Connecticut a memorial opened to remember the 26 victims who were killed. It opened on Sunday.

The memorial consists of a sycamore tree in the middle of a reflection pool with 26 wreaths in the water. One for each victim.

Each wreath also has a candle in the center with the victims’ names on it.

“When you have a tragedy like Sandy Hook or any other tragedy that rocks any community. It’s nice to have a place that marks that moment,” said a park visitor.

The 10-year anniversary of the massacre is December 14th.

