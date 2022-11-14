Ringing in the holidays with Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s capital will glow with thousands of lights to kickoff the winter holiday season.

Lansing city officials announced Friday that the 38th Silver Bells in the City event will start Nov. 18.

One of the most anticipated events at Silver Bells this year is the return of the fireworks over the Michigan State Capitol building.

There will be an electric light parade with floats and marching bands, a Firefly Drone Light Show, live music, food vendors and more.

The event kicks off Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Make sure you plan to head out with your loved ones to celebrate this annual Lansing event on Nov. 18. CATA will be there to help spread the holiday cheer!

More information on Silver Bells in the City can be found on its official website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.