Repeat Title For LCC Women’s Cross Country

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Tallahassee, Florida this past week end, the Lansing Community College women’s cross country team won the NJCAA division two national championship. LCC won by one point, 57-58 over Mesa Community College from Arizona. The Lady Stars won the national title a year ago as well. Jana Stiffler was LCC’s top finisher in sixth place. Barbara DeGood, Haley Ellis and Katelyn Slone were all top 15 finishers. The men’s team finished third, its best finish since winning the national title in 2007.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.