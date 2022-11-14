Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter

The Virginia football team shut out an ACC opponent for the first time in thirteen years, as the Cavaliers defeated Duke 48-0 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.

