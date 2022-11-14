News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Grand Ledge’s one-handed grab, touchdown

This week, we go back to Saturday's Grand Ledge vs. Caledonia game.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Saturday’s Grand Ledge vs. Caledonia game, where Grand Ledge quarterback Shaun Foster threw a pass to Teddy Williams, who had a one-handed grab for a touchdown.

Terrific play even though Grand Ledge lost 42-14 to end its season.

