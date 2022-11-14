In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cade McNamara solved a problem for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this football season - he got injured.

Now he has undergone knee surgery and who knows what his future in the game will be. McNamara has two years of eligibility left but he is facing lengthy rehab after undergoing surgery this last week. He is Michigan’s current co captain.

J. J. McCarthy didn’t have to worry about playing time from the third game onward. McNamara’s story in 2023 in my view, could get interesting if he returns to play in college, at Michigan or elsewhere. Stay tuned.

