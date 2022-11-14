MSU Basketball Unranked in Latest Poll

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
-North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

