Modern Woodmen raises money for veterans by raffling off a 2023 Corvette

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Modern Woodmen members in Lansing, Michigan enjoy projects that serve those who’ve served our country.

That’s why they are hosted the ‘Vette’ for vets fundraiser. Members of the community could buy a raffle ticket for their chance to win a 2023 Corvette.

The $30,000 raised will be going toward VetLife- an organization that helps veterans and their families find the resources they need.

For more information on Modern Woodman: https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/directory/US/MI/lansing/

