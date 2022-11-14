Modern Woodmen raises money for veterans by raffling off a 2023 Corvette

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Modern Woodmen members in Lansing, Michigan enjoy projects that serve those who’ve served our country.

That’s why they are hosted the ‘Vette’ for vets fundraiser. Members of the community could buy a raffle ticket for their chance to win a 2023 Corvette.

The $30,000 raised will be going toward VetLife- an organization that helps veterans and their families find the resources they need.

For more information on Modern Woodman: https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/directory/US/MI/lansing/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces some schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to close Monday
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
Lansing firefighters respond to a building fire near Larch St. and E. Michigan Ave.
Lansing church wants to stop the violence
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm

Latest News

Silver Bells in the City brings in-person holiday festivities back to Lansing
Ringing in the holidays with Silver Bells
Ruthless Bag Co
Local cornhole business shows how the sport is for the ‘hole’ family
Studio 10 Presents: Local cornhole business shows how the sport is for the ‘hole’ family
Isotopes in Motion
Rare performance combines dance and physics