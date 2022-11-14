Michigan Works! Southeast launch new apprenticeship service

The fair will be held at Ballard County High School (Source: Pexels)
The fair will be held at Ballard County High School (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michigan Works! Southeast has launched a new apprenticeship service for this year’s national apprenticeship week which takes place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

This week’s Apprenticeship Works! events will assist businesses in developing an apprenticeship track within their company and connect career seekers to existing apprenticeship opportunities.

“Apprenticeships are a win-win that offer career seekers high earning potential without student loan debt, and employers skilled workers with increased retention,” said Misty Shulters, Deputy Director of Michigan Works! Southeast.

Monday’s event will be a presentation by Matt Petosky of the Michigan automotive compressor incorporation.

Apprenticeship Works will launch alongside a series of guest speakers from businesses that offer apprenticeships at each of Michigan Works! Southeast’s five locations:

  • Monday, Nov. 14th Matt Petosky of MACI will speak at the Jackson location at 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 15th Kim Freeman from Axis Engineering will speak at the Lenawee center at 11:15 a.m
  • Wednesday, Nov. 16th Virtual Lunch & Learn event at 11:30 a.m. in collaboration with Michigan Works! Northwest. Participants can register here.
  • Thursday, Nov. 17th T- TBD
  • Friday, Nov. 18th Brain Kabbani of Martinrea will be speaking at the Hillsdale Office at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, The Washtenaw office will host Julie Haggerty of Pollard Banknote at 10 a.m.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at 209 East Washington Avenue in Jackson.

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit www.mwse.org/apprenticeships.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces some Jackson, Hillsdale County schools to close Monday
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Lansing church wants to stop the violence
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm
Williamstown Township home known for elaborate decorations returns for winter holiday season

Latest News

Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
Lansing firefighters respond to a building fire near Larch St. and E. Michigan Ave.
Newtown, Connecticut a memorial opened to remember the 26 victims who were killed.
Sandy Hook Memorial open to public in Connecticut
This year, at least 15 states have either restricted access to gender-affirming care or taken...
Transgender Awareness Week bring positive awareness to the community
The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces some Jackson, Hillsdale County schools to close Monday