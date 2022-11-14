Michigan Works! Southeast launch new apprenticeship service

Michigan Works! Southeast has launched a new apprenticeship service for this year’s national apprenticeship week which takes place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

This week’s Apprenticeship Works! events will assist businesses in developing an apprenticeship track within their company and connect career seekers to existing apprenticeship opportunities.

“Apprenticeships are a win-win that offer career seekers high earning potential without student loan debt, and employers skilled workers with increased retention,” said Misty Shulters, Deputy Director of Michigan Works! Southeast.

Monday’s event will be a presentation by Matt Petosky of the Michigan automotive compressor incorporation.

Apprenticeship Works will launch alongside a series of guest speakers from businesses that offer apprenticeships at each of Michigan Works! Southeast’s five locations:

Monday, Nov. 14th Matt Petosky of MACI will speak at the Jackson location at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15th Kim Freeman from Axis Engineering will speak at the Lenawee center at 11:15 a.m

Wednesday, Nov. 16th Virtual Lunch & Learn event at 11:30 a.m. in collaboration with Michigan Works! Northwest. Participants can register here

Thursday, Nov. 17th T- TBD

Friday, Nov. 18th Brain Kabbani of Martinrea will be speaking at the Hillsdale Office at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, The Washtenaw office will host Julie Haggerty of Pollard Banknote at 10 a.m.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at 209 East Washington Avenue in Jackson.

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit www.mwse.org/apprenticeships.

