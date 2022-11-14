Michigan State University Police unveil new logo

Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety
Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) revealed its new logo Monday.

The new logo is a stylized lime green shield with a small white shield at its center. The department said the green shield represents the DPPS and the white represents the community.

The lime green in the logo is the same green as the accent color used by Michigan State University. The background color is Spartan Green.

The department said the new logo is part of a department-wide rebranding that aims to emphasize transparency, responsibility and respect.

“The new brand is just another way we can communicate with our community that we’re here for them, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to keep everyone safe,” said MSU spokesperson Dana Whyte.

