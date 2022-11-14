Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.

After these properties are considered abandoned and unclaimed by the bank or company entrusted with them, they are returned to the state.

You can find out if you have unclaimed property by visiting Michigan’s official Unclaimed Property website here.

