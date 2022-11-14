LIVE: Warmest day of the week, $218k sandals

Shoe Mill shows their variety of Birkenstocks.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a cold week ahead.

We get an update on a deadly shooting on the University of Virginia campus, Russia bans over 100 Canadians, and a pair of Birkenstocks sell for over $200,000. Plus we look ahead at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

Monday is the Warmest, Driest Day of this Week

Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody

Deaf student joins high school’s marching band drumline

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 14, 2022

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1909
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1902
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1940

