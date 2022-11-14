LIVE: Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker speak to media

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, Michigan State University basketball head coach Tom Izzo will speak to the media. Izzo’s comments come just days after the Spartans fell to Gonzaga 64-63 in the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.

Following Izzo’s remarks, head football coach Mel Tucker will take the podium to speak on MSU’s 27-21 win over Rutgers.

