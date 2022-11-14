LIVE LOOK: Lansing firefighters respond to a building fire near Larch St. and E. Michigan Ave.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday morning around 6:58 a.m. Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company between the intersections of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue, near Jackson Field.

Background: Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

The cause of the fire is unknown.

