Holt Public Schools announce schedule for Potter-inspired show

Holt High School
Holt High School(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School student actors will be featured in a run of four shows in the live theatre performance of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox.

The show will feature a winking fondness for all things about the boy wizard and his magical school, according to The New York Times, which proclaimed it a “fast-paced romp.”

“There is nothing quite like a live performance and, with Holt Public Schools’ reputation for excellence in the arts, we’re really excited to see the hard work by so many members of our learning community come to life with this show,” said Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools superintendent.

Twelve students are in the cast and 17 are on the crew. Spencer Sullivan, a math teacher at Holt High School, is the production director and designer.

The show was produced with the help of Seth Burk, Holt High School choir teacher and the assistant director of this production; Wayne Harris, High School Head Custodian and build leader; Sarah Abent, Holt High School English teacher, and costume designer; and Heather Becker, Holt High School Math teacher and assistant costume designer.

A dedicated group of parents assisted with publicity, meals, and ticket sales.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Margaret Livensparger Theater in Holt High School

All tickets are $10 at the door, payable by cash only.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces some Jackson, Hillsdale County schools to close Monday
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
Lansing firefighters respond to a building fire near Larch St. and E. Michigan Ave.
Lansing church wants to stop the violence
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
“Weird Al” Yankovic comes to the Gaillard Center on August 14, 2022.
Weird Al Yankovic coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing announce nominations for 2023 Crystal Awards are open
Closed due to accident, Lansing Twp.
Saginaw St. at Deerfield Ave. closed due to a car crash