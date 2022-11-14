Holt Public Schools announce schedule for Potter-inspired show

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School student actors will be featured in a run of four shows in the live theatre performance of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox.

The show will feature a winking fondness for all things about the boy wizard and his magical school, according to The New York Times, which proclaimed it a “fast-paced romp.”

“There is nothing quite like a live performance and, with Holt Public Schools’ reputation for excellence in the arts, we’re really excited to see the hard work by so many members of our learning community come to life with this show,” said Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools superintendent.

Twelve students are in the cast and 17 are on the crew. Spencer Sullivan, a math teacher at Holt High School, is the production director and designer.

The show was produced with the help of Seth Burk, Holt High School choir teacher and the assistant director of this production; Wayne Harris, High School Head Custodian and build leader; Sarah Abent, Holt High School English teacher, and costume designer; and Heather Becker, Holt High School Math teacher and assistant costume designer.

A dedicated group of parents assisted with publicity, meals, and ticket sales.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Margaret Livensparger Theater in Holt High School

All tickets are $10 at the door, payable by cash only.

