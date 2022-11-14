First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Low pressure heading into the Ohio Valley this morning will spread snow into our area today. It may be just warm enough of a few raindrops to mix in with the snowfall today. Temperatures today climb into the mid 30s. Snowfall totals today should be less than an inch and will mainly be on grassy areas or things like patio furniture or wooden decks. Tonight is a different story with temperatures dropping back to near 32º. An inch or two of snow will be possible tonight and with temperatures near freezing it may start to stick on sidewalks and roadways.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive Wednesday. We see on and off snow showers during the day Wednesday that could mix with a few raindrops. Little in the way of additional snow accumulation is expected Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday climb to the mid to upper 30s.

More snow showers are expected Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30s Thursday. A cold front moves the area Thursday night and it will be much colder for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens.

With wintry weather returning this week, now is a good time to download the First Alert Weather App. Our latest video forecasts, school closings, radar and a customized forecast for your location are available anytime on the WILX First Alert Weather App. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2022

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1990

Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893

Jackson Record High: 68º 1990

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.