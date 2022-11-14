First Alert Weather Forecast

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Low pressure heading into the Ohio Valley this morning will spread snow into our area today. It may be just warm enough of a few raindrops to mix in with the snowfall today. Temperatures today climb into the mid 30s. Snowfall totals today should be less than an inch and will mainly be on grassy areas or things like patio furniture or wooden decks. Tonight is a different story with temperatures dropping back to near 32º. An inch or two of snow will be possible tonight and with temperatures near freezing it may start to stick on sidewalks and roadways.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive Wednesday. We see on and off snow showers during the day Wednesday that could mix with a few raindrops. Little in the way of additional snow accumulation is expected Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday climb to the mid to upper 30s.

More snow showers are expected Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30s Thursday. A cold front moves the area Thursday night and it will be much colder for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens.

With wintry weather returning this week, now is a good time to download the First Alert Weather App. Our latest video forecasts, school closings, radar and a customized forecast for your location are available anytime on the WILX First Alert Weather App. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2022

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1990
  • Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1990
  • Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim...
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
Lansing Firefighters respond to a building fire in Downtown Lansing at Paramount Coffee Company...
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
Saginaw Street, Deerfield Avenue reopens following crash
Police have arrested Tyler Wilkins (middle) in connection to the deaths of Clarrissa Winchester...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Snow Tuesday Through Friday
First Alert Weather: Winter Survival Guide