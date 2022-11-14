Firearm season begin for deer hunters, hunters required to report any deer they kill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Tuesday, firearm deer season begins for hunters. This year there are new rules that hunters need to follow.

Hunters are now required to report any deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) online within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, a processor, or a taxidermist.

In the past, the DNR sent out surveys at the end of the hunting season to be filled out and sent back. But officials said fewer hunters were reporting their kills. Reports from hunters help prevent overpopulation according to the DNR.

“The fact we can get this data now, in season, allows us to be using the most recent data we have available to us as we develop our recommendations for future years,” said Chad Stewart, DNR Deer Management Specialist.

Hunters can fill out the form on the DNR website or on the DNR app, which is free on the Apple store or the Google Play store.

You can view reported harvest totals here.

