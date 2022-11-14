East Lansing launches ‘Round Up for Scholarships’ program

You can either donate online or at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Parks, Recreation and Arts department of East Lansing has launched a new scholarship program.

It’s called Round Up for Scholarships, which provides community members with the opportunity to contribute to a fund used to help pay for scholarships for children and adults who might not be able to afford classes.

People can either round up or donate a specific amount when they sign up for a camp or class offered in East Lansing.

You can either donate online or at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

