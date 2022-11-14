East Lansing launches ‘Round Up for Scholarships’ program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Parks, Recreation and Arts department of East Lansing has launched a new scholarship program.

It’s called Round Up for Scholarships, which provides community members with the opportunity to contribute to a fund used to help pay for scholarships for children and adults who might not be able to afford classes.

People can either round up or donate a specific amount when they sign up for a camp or class offered in East Lansing.

You can either donate online or at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

The #EastLansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts (ELPRA) has launched a new Round Up for Scholarships program! https://t.co/iWEhZ9koLh 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dlMW13KZvc — City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) November 14, 2022

