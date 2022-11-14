City of East Lansing announce nominations for 2023 Crystal Awards are open

City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Kayla Jones
Nov. 14, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebrating its 35th next year, the City of Lansing announces that nominations for the Crystal Awards are now open, including two new categories.

“As we move into the 35th year of recognizing and honoring the people who make East Lansing such a wonderful place to live and work, we have made some changes to the Crystal Awards program,” East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts Director Cathy DeShambo said. “It’s our hope that these changes will inspire renewed interest in doing good in our community and recognizing those who do good things in our community.”

The new categories joining the existing categories, Community and Business include:

  • Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging: Awarded to East Lansing community members, businesses, organizations, and community groups that have gone above and beyond to make East Lansing an amazing place to live, work and do business by championing equity work, uplifting disadvantaged members of the population and striving to transform East Lansing into a welcoming place for all.
  • Spirit of East Lansing: Awarded to individuals or groups/organizations that reside outside of East Lansing but have contributed significant amounts of time and care to East Lansing.

Winners of the 2023 Crystal Awards will be honored at a reception on Thursday, April 27.

Nominations for the 2023 Crystal Awards must be submitted by March 20.

Members of the community can find the nomination form online, eligibility requirements, and a list of past participants at www.cityoflansing.com/crystalawards.

