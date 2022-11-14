Car crashes into Holt church’s digital sign

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s office and Delhi Township Fire Department respond to a car crash between Cedar Rd. and Aurelius Rd. Monday morning.

The car appears to have crashed into the digital sign for Holt United Methodist Church, knocking over a light pole in the process.

News 10 is on the scene. It appeared that a woman required assistance getting out of the front seat.

Car has crashed into the Holt United Methodist Church sign, knocking over light pole. (WILX News 10)

Crossroads of cedar/Aurelius. (WILX News 10)

The cause of the car crash is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

