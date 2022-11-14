Boil water advisory lifted in Village of Elsie

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - The water boil advisory in Elsie was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

The boil water advisory was issued Monday after a drop in water pressure could have resulted in contamination. Officials with Elsie said the drop in pressure was caused by a water tower inspection.

Village officials said Wednesday that all tests over the last 48 hours had come back safe, but the water tower remains offline.

Anyone who experiences low water pressure or air in their lines is asked to run their water until it clears up. If this doesn’t fix the problem, call the Elsie Department of Public Safety at 989-862-4273.

