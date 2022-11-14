Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Stockbridge Township motorcycle crash

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man from Oakland County died after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52 just before 6:30 p.m. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man from Livingston County, was not seriously injured but the man on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officials said they believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died as Yohinori Ishii, a 60-year-old man from Farmington Hills.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

