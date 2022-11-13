Michigan tunnel melee now in hands of prosecutor for review

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton made the announcement Saturday night, two weeks after multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players.

“Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutor’s office review,” Overton said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said he expects the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their role in the melee, and they sat out a second game Saturday in a 27-21 win over Rutgers.

Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player, sparking the fracas shortly after the Wolverines beat their in-state rivals, and that teammate Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

Green was left with a concussion, which kept him out of one game before returning to play in Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Attorney Tom Mars, who is representing Green, has said his client deserves to be compensated for his injuries.

Michigan increased the security presence in and around the tunnel and prevented Wolverines from entering it until each Nebraska player left the field at halftime and following the game.

