Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30

CHICAGO (AP) - Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30.

The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to their second straight win after losing five in a row.

They wiped out a 14-point deficit with two quick TDs, tying it on a 20-yard interception return by Jeff Okudah.

Fields then went 67 yards untouched for a TD to put Chicago back on top 30-24.

Cairo Santos missed the extra point. Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive in the closing minutes.

Williams made it 31-30 when he scored with 2:21 remaining.

Fields ran for two scores and threw for two.

