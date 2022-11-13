Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30

The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) celebrates his team's 31-30 win against the Chicago...
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) celebrates his team's 31-30 win against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30.

The Lions scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to their second straight win after losing five in a row.

They wiped out a 14-point deficit with two quick TDs, tying it on a 20-yard interception return by Jeff Okudah.

Fields then went 67 yards untouched for a TD to put Chicago back on top 30-24.

Cairo Santos missed the extra point. Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive in the closing minutes.

Williams made it 31-30 when he scored with 2:21 remaining.

Fields ran for two scores and threw for two.

