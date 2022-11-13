First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we have been talking about for over a week, this week is going to be cold. High temperatures each day this week will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s to near 30º. Keep in mind our average high temperatures this week are in the upper 40s with overnight lows near freezing. The good news for next week, we should get temperatures back in the 40s for highs.

Today may be the only dry day this week with a mix of clouds and sun expected. Tonight we have just the chance of a stray flurry, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday through Friday on and off snow showers are expected across the area. Tuesday and Wednesday it may be just warm enough to mix a few raindrops in with the snowflakes. Low pressure passing through the Ohio Valley will bring snow into our area Tuesday morning. The storm is moving northeast and will put us in a position to see precipitation through the day Tuesday. Again, it may be just warm enough for a few raindrops to mix with the snowflakes. Even with the possibility of some mixed precipitation, we may have some slushy accumulation of snow in some areas by Tuesday evening. Scattered snow and rain showers are expected Wednesday with little in the way of accumulating snow. We do have the chance again of some light accumulation of snow Thursday and Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 14, 2022

Average High: 48º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1909

Lansing Record Low: 4° 1873

Jackson Record High: 68º 1902

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1940

