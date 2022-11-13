ELPD welcomes newest member, meet Tyr

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department has welcomed their newest and youngest member of the force. He’s intelligent, lightning fast and has four paws.

Officer Tyler Cassidy and K9 Tyr graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police K9 School on October 27, 2022. Tyr is trained as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detention dog.

The one year old German Shepard was born in Poland and moved to Michigan earlier this fall. Officer Cassidy and his family welcomed K9 Tyr into their home.

So far, it’s a perfect fit. K9 Tyr loves his new family and his new job.

“He was sprinting to the car ready to go and just sit at the door and ready to jump in and go.” said Officer Cassidy. “We’re still there on our way to work so he absolutely loves it.”

For Officer Cassidy, Tyr is the perfect partner and companion he always dreamed of.

“I always wanted to be a handler, so getting a dog was important to me sometime in my career.”

During K9 school, the duo was trained in several areas. Tyr learned how to detect narcotics, worked on tracking, searching buildings and detecting missing persons. He will also work to catch the bad guys.

“Hopefully we got a long career ahead.”

K9 Tyr is Officer Cassidy’s right hand man, helping him out when his own human nose just can’t do the job.

When he’s not on the job, Tyr is most likely playing with his family or his favorite Kong chewy toy.

