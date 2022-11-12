Williamston Township home known for elaborate decorations returns for winter holiday season

WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A home known for its decorations is bringing them back for the winter holiday season after being unable to decorate for Halloween.

Over the Halloween season, Cheryl Underwood was told by the township she couldn’t decorate her house at all this holiday season on her dead-end street. The township said too many people driving by to look at the elaborate display was a safety issue.

The issue sparked weeks of debate between community members at township meetings, but Underwood has been given the OK to decorate her home for Christmas.

She said there’s a special moment that has motivated her to spread joy in her community every year.

“Our house actually burned down in 2009 and we were out for a year. It was 100% total loss,” Underwood said. “The community just rallied around us. They brought us food and clothing and it’s just a really good way to give back to the community after everything that they’ve done for us.”

She said they have a lot planned for 2022, including a forest of six-foot-tall candy canes.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.