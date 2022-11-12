One dead after motorcycle crash in Stockbridge Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52, north of Stockbridge. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured but the man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officials said they believe alcohol may have been involved.

