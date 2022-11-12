Charlotte Police searching for suspect after reported armed robbery

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Friday.

Officials said they got a call about an armed robbery around 8:55 p.m. at the Sidco Gas Station on Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte. The Charlotte Police Department believes the man left with an unknown amount of money from the gas station.

Police were not able to find him when they searched the area.

If you know any information on the incident, the Charlotte Police Department asks people to contact them at 517-543-1552.

