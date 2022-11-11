Your Health: Colorful foods and life expectancy

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women tend to live longer than men but suffer from more diseases.

On average, women live to be about 80 years old, while men live to be 75 in the United States.

A new study reveals that certain colorful foods can make those longer lives healthier.

When it comes to debilitating diseases, the numbers for women are far higher than it is for men. “Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients here in the U.S. are women,” said Sepi Shokouhi, assistant professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The numbers are the same for patients with macular degeneration and with women having a longer lifespan, which means they will have to live with these conditions longer.

New research from the University of Georgia suggests that what women eat can make a difference.

“There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that healthy nutrition and medically tailored meals can significantly improve overall health outcomes,” said Dr. Richard Seidman, Chief Medical Officer at L.A. Care Health Plan.

The more colorful those meals are the better. people who ate high levels of foods high in pigmented carotenoids such as yams, kale, spinach, watermelon, bell peppers, tomatoes, oranges, and carrots had a 40% lower risk of the advanced form of macular degeneration.

A study from the National Council on Aging found the risk of dementia decreased the more you ate these foods.

