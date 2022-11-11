What the Tech: Subscription overload

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store, millions of consumers are paying hundreds of dollars each month for things they don’t need or use.

Many don’t even know they’re paying for them - they’re things they forget they signed up for.

In the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and even through the 2010s, people subscribed to only a few things each month such as magazines, cable or satellite, and maybe a newspaper.

Today, many people subscribe to dozens of things, and they don’t even know it.

Netflix, live TV, whether that’s streaming or cable. Smartphones, Amazon Prime, Spotify, and maybe, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV, and the list can be very very long and total hundreds of dollars a month.

A study by C+R Research found the average cost of monthly subscriptions is over $200, but when asked, most people guessed their spending was about $130 lower than they thought.

This means consumers don’t know what they’re paying for.

It’s important to check to see what’s coming out of your bank account each month. Check your bank and credit card statements, and also, check for app subscriptions. On an iPhone, open settings, select your account at the top, and click subscriptions which shows what you’re paying for and when they renew.

When we checked while doing this story, we were reminded of a free trial for an app that was going to charge us $70 on December 24, only because we forgot we signed up for the trial.

You can cancel a free trial when you first sign up and use it until it expires, and you won’t get charged. 86% of people have subscriptions signed up with autopay, so unless you check, you’ll never know if you might be paying for something you don’t use or even need.

Millennials and Generation Z are most likely to have subscriptions they don’t remember, and half say they still pay for them.

