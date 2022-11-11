Veterans honored at Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansing Community College honored three local veterans at their 11th annual Veterans Memorial Induction Ceremony. This year, LCC honored former professor William F. Motz, U.S Army; Charles B. Leighton, U.S. Air Force; and former LCC Trustee Larry L. Meyer, U.S. Navy.

Stefani Kowalski is the granddaughter of Charles B. Leighton. Leighton graduated from East Lansing High School. He was the navigator for the world-famous B-17F The Memphis Belle. “It’s a great honor to have my grandfather honored here today and to know that he’s recognized by the community,” said Kowalski.

The Memphis Belle was the first B-17 to complete 25 combat missions without losing a crew member. “The veterans come back and they don’t talk about their experiences. I knew my grandfather as a teacher, as just a real fun-loving guy and he did not talk about his experiences. So, even as a family member, this is important to me to learn about his service,” said Kowalski.

Veterans Services at LCC has honored local men and women who served in the armed forces with distinguished service since 2010. “Well when you think about the number of veterans we have probably in our own community, there’s so many,” said William Motz, U.S Army Veteran.

LCC places emphasis on World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam-era veterans. “We lose veterans every day and when we lose them; the history that they had, their military service, all the stuff that they went through goes away. So I think it’s important that I can be somebody who captures those stories and those histories,” said Andrew Cosgrove, director of Veteran Services at Lansing Community College.

