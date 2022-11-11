Veterans honored at Lansing Community College

“The veterans come back and they don’t talk about their experiences.”
After a two-year hiatus, Lansing Community College honored three local veterans at their 11th annual Veterans Memorial Induction Ceremony.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansing Community College honored three local veterans at their 11th annual Veterans Memorial Induction Ceremony. This year, LCC honored former professor William F. Motz, U.S Army; Charles B. Leighton, U.S. Air Force; and former LCC Trustee Larry L. Meyer, U.S. Navy.

Related: Meet Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year - Travis Snyder

Stefani Kowalski is the granddaughter of Charles B. Leighton. Leighton graduated from East Lansing High School. He was the navigator for the world-famous B-17F The Memphis Belle. “It’s a great honor to have my grandfather honored here today and to know that he’s recognized by the community,” said Kowalski.

The Memphis Belle was the first B-17 to complete 25 combat missions without losing a crew member. “The veterans come back and they don’t talk about their experiences. I knew my grandfather as a teacher, as just a real fun-loving guy and he did not talk about his experiences. So, even as a family member, this is important to me to learn about his service,” said Kowalski.

Veterans Services at LCC has honored local men and women who served in the armed forces with distinguished service since 2010. “Well when you think about the number of veterans we have probably in our own community, there’s so many,” said William Motz, U.S Army Veteran.

LCC places emphasis on World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam-era veterans. “We lose veterans every day and when we lose them; the history that they had, their military service, all the stuff that they went through goes away. So I think it’s important that I can be somebody who captures those stories and those histories,” said Andrew Cosgrove, director of Veteran Services at Lansing Community College.

For more information on Veteran’s Day deals and specials, click here.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barber
Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck on US-127
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges...
3 charged in shooting and killing 2 dogs in Lansing

Latest News

Veterans honored at Lansing Community College
Veterans honored at Lansing Community College
Sparrow asking for the community’s help to reduce capacity in its pediatric unit.
Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients
Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients
Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients
‘Big Reds’ no more - Sexton High School selects new mascot, name