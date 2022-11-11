Veterans Day celebrations across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Across Mid-Michigan, there will be multiple celebrations honoring those who served.

In Jackson County, the Veterans Council will be hosting a celebration at Withington Park from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be giving out awards including Veteran of the Year and Veteran Service Organization of the Year, to celebrate veterans in the Jackson County community.

The Veterans Council in Jackson County will also recognize a person who is not a veteran or a business that helps support veterans. A keynote address will be given by U.S. Army Sergeant, 1st Class, Erik Newton, who is the station commander for the Jackson Recruiting Station.

At Cooley Law School Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., the City of Lansing will be hosting a Veterans Day tribute. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., however, the tribute will not begin until 9:30 a.m.

During this event, a light breakfast will be served, and first ward city council member Brian Daniels will be delivering a keynote address. Daniels is an Iraq war veteran and a purple heart recipient.

Also in Lansing, the organization Footprints of Michigan is partnering with Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing and the UAW Local 652 and 724 to provide new footwear to those who have served our country. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UAW Local 652 on Claire Street.

Note, supplies may be limited to certain sizes and the organization said they are currently out of men’s sizes 12 and up.

