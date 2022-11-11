Street and sidewalk closures for Silver Bells in the City in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be several downtown street and sidewalk closures as well as reduced lanes for Silver Bells in the City on Nov. 17.

Northbound, N. Capitol Ave. will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa St. to accommodate the Showmobile. Closing at approximately 7 a.m. and reopening after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Allegan St. will be closed between Washington Square and Grand River Ave. for the Silver Bells Village. Lane restriction will begin for this activity on Allegan St. will begin West of Townsend St.

The following closures and approximate times will take place for Silver Bells events:

Southbound Grand Avenue at Kalamazoo Street to Hillsdale Street – 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Michigan Avenue – 3:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Allegan Street at S. Capitol Avenue – 3:50 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to St. Joseph Street – 3:55 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Washington Square from Lenawee Street to Ottawa Street - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Michigan Avenue at Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ottawa Street from Grand Avenue to Seymour Avenue – 5:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Washtenaw Street between Townsend St. and Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lenawee Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.n. to 8:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo Street between Townsend St. and Grand Avenue – 4:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Allegan Street between Pine Street and Washington Sq. – 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Washtenaw Street between Pine St. and Walnut St. – 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Walnut St. between Washtenaw St. and Ottawa St. – 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Traffic Advisory: On Thursday November 17, there will be several downtown street and sidewalk closures, as well as reduced lanes, for Silver Bells in the City.



See the full advisory for specific details including street segments and times of impact: https://t.co/tLF1EbZG0f. pic.twitter.com/j1H8IMi267 — Public Service Dept. (@LansingPubServ) November 10, 2022

The Public Service Department is encouraging people in the downtown area to use caution and patience during the Silver Bells set-up.

If you would like to avoid traffic and road closures, they recommended for you leave the downtown area by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

There will be a $5 special events fee in all City of Lansing owned parking ramps (A, B, C, D), the State of Michigan Roosevelt Ramp, the State lots behind the Hall of Justice off of Ottawa and Allegan Streets, the Lewis Cass lot off Kalamazoo, and the lots south of the Michigan Historical Museum off of Kalamazoo.

The entire first level of the North Grand Ramp will be reserved for handicapped parking only.

More information can be found here.

Related:

Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City

Michigan State Christmas Tree harvested in ceremony in St. Johns

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

Official 2022 state Christmas tree coming from Clinton County

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.