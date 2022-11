SAN DIEGO, CA (WILX) - As the MSU Spartans prepare to play aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, check out what the game on Veteran’s Day means to them in the videos below.

Tom Izzo wasn't the only Izzo onboard.

Lucianna Coscarelli was born on 11/11/11, the last time MSU played the Carrier Classic in San Diego. On her 11th birthday, they play again.

There are about 2,200 military-connected students at MSU.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.