Spartans prepare to play Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO, CA (WILX) - The MSU Men’s basketball team is getting closer and closer the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

MSU’s incredibly difficult non-conference schedule, featuring five of the top 25 teams over the next 7 games starts Friday.

The Spartans arrived in San Diego Wednesday and was able to tour , plus practice the aircraft carrier on Thursday.

Tip off between the Spartans and Bull Dogs is 6:30 ET.

