Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients

Sparrow asking for the community’s help to reduce capacity in its pediatric unit.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital is asking for the community’s help as a surge of viral cases has their pediatric beds at full capacity.

The surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in children has caused the pediatric bed shortage at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center and longer than usual wait times at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Sparrow is urging the community to help prevent the spread of RSV and asks families to consider “appropriate sites of care” other than the emergency room.

“The greatest thing parents can do is frequent hand washing,” said Steve Martin, M.D., E.W. Sparrow Hospital, Interim Chief Medical Officer and Co-Director of University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Sparrow sees a daily average of 60 new RSV cases – almost double from November 2021. Leaders at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Hospital anticipate even greater volumes as flu season approaches along with a potential spike of COVID cases this winter.

There is a limited number of pediatric intensive care beds at hospitals across the state.

Currently, there is no vaccine for RSV.

