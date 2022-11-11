Sexton High School select new mascot and name, Sexton Scorpions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board of Education unanimously approved changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions on Thursday night.

After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, the students presented their top picks for names, one was the top student pick that replaced Big Reds as the school’s mascot.

Sexton High School was awarded a grant totaling $87,500 from the Native American Heritage Fund in August.

The logo will remain the Block S, with removing 2. The mascot will be going into immediate creative development. Once the logo design is approved, it will be revealed at a student pep rally before the winter break and fully implemented by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m proud to be the biggest Sexton Big Red fan of them all,” said Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence. “But the fact is, we know it’s time for a change. The stereotypes the Big Red mascots of the past reinforced were hurtful to our Native American community, and we are past due on a change. Everyone was involved in changing the name, and if Scorpions wasn’t a first choice, it was always a top pick for most people. The Sexton Scorpions will be great in any activity they participate in the future.”

“We appreciate all the community and staff input, and we will all look forward to creating the mascot,” said Sexton Principal Dan Boggan III.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.