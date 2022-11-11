Schools Rule: Wilkshire Early Learning Center host family fun science activity

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers at Haslett Public Schools are teaching kids problem-solving skills. Kids are learning this skill by building items to help “Toy-Story” movie characters get out of certain situations.

Wilkshire Early Learning Center in Haslett hosted the family fun science activity.

Kindergarten and first-grade students got hands-on building experience by making a bridge for a “slinky dog” to walk across. They also built a tower out of popsicle sticks to balance an alien and the kids played a math game to help build Mr. Potato.

One student said that the best part about this project is that they are free to express themselves.

“Even if you make mistakes they turn out like better than the picture like they can be your style it doesn’t have to be like perfect,” said Annie Batten, a student.

“It’s really, really neat for me to see as a steam teacher especially in kindergarten their critical thinking skills develop from day one to the end of the year, their mindset changes from I can’t, to I can, or I’m going to figure it this out,” said STEAM teacher, Elana Waugh.

The children have STEAM class as part of their creative arts program year-round.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barber
Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck on US-127
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation
A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges...
3 charged in shooting and killing 2 dogs in Lansing

Latest News

Teachers at Haslett Public Schools are teaching kids problem-solving skills. Kids are learning...
Schools Rule: Wilkshire Early Learning Center host family fun science activity
Sexton High School select new mascot and name, Sexton Scorpions
Honoring all who served.
Deals and specials for veterans and active duty on Veterans Day
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go