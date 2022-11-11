Schools Rule: Wilkshire Early Learning Center host family fun science activity

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers at Haslett Public Schools are teaching kids problem-solving skills. Kids are learning this skill by building items to help “Toy-Story” movie characters get out of certain situations.

Wilkshire Early Learning Center in Haslett hosted the family fun science activity.

Kindergarten and first-grade students got hands-on building experience by making a bridge for a “slinky dog” to walk across. They also built a tower out of popsicle sticks to balance an alien and the kids played a math game to help build Mr. Potato.

One student said that the best part about this project is that they are free to express themselves.

“Even if you make mistakes they turn out like better than the picture like they can be your style it doesn’t have to be like perfect,” said Annie Batten, a student.

“It’s really, really neat for me to see as a steam teacher especially in kindergarten their critical thinking skills develop from day one to the end of the year, their mindset changes from I can’t, to I can, or I’m going to figure it this out,” said STEAM teacher, Elana Waugh.

The children have STEAM class as part of their creative arts program year-round.

