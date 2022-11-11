Rudy Guiliani thinks U.P. should be part of Wisconsin
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Former mayor of NYC Rudy Guiliani thinks the Upper Peninsula might fair better as part of Wisconsin.
“It really looks like the northern part of [Michigan] should belong to Wisconsin,” Giuliani says. “I wonder if they’ve ever had a land dispute about that, Michigan and Wisconsin.”
Jonathan Oosting, a reporter for non-partisan news source Bridge Michigan, tweeted a clip of Guiliani’s comments on Friday.
👀Rudy Giuliani says Michigan's Upper Peninsula should be part of Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/JwXsDR1huL— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) November 11, 2022
Giuliana pondered the geographical location of Upper Michigan in his podcast “Common Sense.”
