Rudy Guiliani thinks U.P. should be part of Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Former mayor of NYC Rudy Guiliani thinks the Upper Peninsula might fair better as part of Wisconsin.

“It really looks like the northern part of [Michigan] should belong to Wisconsin,” Giuliani says. “I wonder if they’ve ever had a land dispute about that, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Jonathan Oosting, a reporter for non-partisan news source Bridge Michigan, tweeted a clip of Guiliani’s comments on Friday.

Giuliana pondered the geographical location of Upper Michigan in his podcast “Common Sense.”

