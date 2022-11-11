Rep. Joe Tate selected to serve as next Michigan House Speaker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Joe Tate was selected Thursday as the next House Speaker for the 2023-24 legislative term.

Tate serves as the Democratic vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee. He was reelected Tuesday to represent State House District 10.

“I am proud to serve alongside my esteemed colleagues as Speaker of the House,” said Tate. “Together, we will shape sound policy that positively impacts our state and generates opportunities for all Michiganders to reach their full potential. I am confident that we are destined to do great works in the days before us.”

