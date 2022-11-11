Rep. Joe Tate selected to serve as next Michigan House Speaker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Joe Tate was selected Thursday as the next House Speaker for the 2023-24 legislative term.

Tate serves as the Democratic vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee. He was reelected Tuesday to represent State House District 10.

Read: 2022 Michigan election results

“I am proud to serve alongside my esteemed colleagues as Speaker of the House,” said Tate. “Together, we will shape sound policy that positively impacts our state and generates opportunities for all Michiganders to reach their full potential. I am confident that we are destined to do great works in the days before us.”

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.