Now Desk: From record-breaking warmth to snow, and discovering a legendary queen’s tomb

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says we’re going from record-breaking warmth to snowflakes in the forecast.

We talk about a wild proposal in Texas, space wreckage found at the bottom of the ocean, and how some say the tomb of a legendary queen may be found. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 11, 2022

Average High: 49º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 71° 1909

Lansing Record Low: 8° 1895

Jackson Record High: 72º 1964

Jackson Record Low: 7º 2019

