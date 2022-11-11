Now Desk: From record-breaking warmth to snow, and discovering a legendary queen’s tomb
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says we’re going from record-breaking warmth to snowflakes in the forecast.
We talk about a wild proposal in Texas, space wreckage found at the bottom of the ocean, and how some say the tomb of a legendary queen may be found. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- From record-breaking warmth to snowflakes
- Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76
- Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home
- Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
- Stories From the Flight Deck as MSU plays on the historic USS Abraham Lincoln
- Recapping Michigan’s Election Day results
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 11, 2022
- Average High: 49º Average Low 33º
- Lansing Record High: 71° 1909
- Lansing Record Low: 8° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 72º 1964
- Jackson Record Low: 7º 2019
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.