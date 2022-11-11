Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck on US-127
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch US-127 was closed for several hours Thursday following a deadly crash in Ingham County.
According to authorities, a man from Mason was driving a semi truck southbound on US-127 near Baseline Road when a pedestrian reportedly emerged in the travel lane and was struck at about 1 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.
