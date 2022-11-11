One More Week For Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Bears won 21-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. Cleveland’s suspended quarterback can begin practicing Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL. He was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He agreed to the suspension as well as a $5 million fine and counseling and treatment. Watson returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to meetings and conditioning sessions. Barring any changes, his first game back will be on Dec. 4 against the Texans.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Barber
Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi truck on US-127
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
A report was submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office requesting criminal charges...
3 charged in shooting and killing 2 dogs in Lansing

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Irving Closer to a Return?
Lewis Hamilton drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
Magnussen Making Formula One Move
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20)...
Allen Questionable For Sunday
Click is the 13th general manager in Astros history.
Astros Need A General Manager