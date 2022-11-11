In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Michigan both home tomorrow - don’t screw up guys, you’re both predicted to win handily. 

Michigan State hasn’t been home in four weeks and will be favored against Rutgers and Indiana again at home next week.

A three-game winning streak to the finale at Penn State would be in my view a big deal. And Michigan needs home wins over Nebraska and Illinois to set up the grand finale at Ohio State.  These are key November games for both teams to be sure.

